Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Moonbeam has a market cap of $137.09 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00032869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00022118 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00010650 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,089,684,330 coins and its circulating supply is 768,284,780 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

