Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Tops $0.18

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $140.79 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000603 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00033525 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00022287 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00010923 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000765 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,089,755,565 coins and its circulating supply is 768,342,885 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

