Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0424

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $26,854.19 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Memetic (MEME) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00042942 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00143286 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00040214 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018158 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00021985 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

