Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0430

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0430 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $26,437.68 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00042225 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00144928 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00040357 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018128 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00021966 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003374 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.