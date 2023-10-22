NEAR Protocol Price Hits $1.04 on Major Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.03 billion and $39.67 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00003497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00033226 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00022217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00010723 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 987,179,551 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 986,846,419 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.04355852 USD and is up 3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 298 active market(s) with $38,698,886.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

