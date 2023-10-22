Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) versus The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Financial Contrast

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Free Report) and Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Dividends

The GPT Group pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Necessity Retail REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. The GPT Group pays out 80.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Necessity Retail REIT pays out -69.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Necessity Retail REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Necessity Retail REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get The GPT Group alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.8% of The GPT Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The GPT Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Necessity Retail REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The GPT Group and Necessity Retail REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Necessity Retail REIT has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.12%. Given Necessity Retail REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Necessity Retail REIT is more favorable than The GPT Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The GPT Group and Necessity Retail REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The GPT Group N/A N/A N/A $0.32 7.51 Necessity Retail REIT $454.86 million 2.25 -$82.51 million ($1.22) -6.24

The GPT Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Necessity Retail REIT. Necessity Retail REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The GPT Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The GPT Group and Necessity Retail REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The GPT Group N/A N/A N/A Necessity Retail REIT -30.43% -8.87% -3.07%

Summary

Necessity Retail REIT beats The GPT Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The GPT Group

(Get Free Report)

GPT is a vertically integrated diversified property group that owns and actively manages a portfolio of high quality Australian retail, office and logistics assets, with assets under management of $32.4 billion. The Group utilises its real estate management platform to enhance returns through property development and funds management.

About Necessity Retail REIT

(Get Free Report)

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single-tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for The GPT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GPT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.