Nemes Rush Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,717 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,000. Salesforce accounts for about 1.2% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $329,387,000 after buying an additional 239,786 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $3,088,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,191,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,861,079.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $551,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total transaction of $3,088,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,191,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,861,079.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 674,431 shares of company stock worth $143,801,239 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE CRM traded down $4.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,539,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.23 billion, a PE ratio of 128.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.86. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.