Nemes Rush Group LLC Acquires New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $23,273,000. Broadcom accounts for 4.1% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $14.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $853.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,695,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $429.17 and a 52 week high of $925.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $854.98 and its 200 day moving average is $800.82. The stock has a market cap of $352.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.07 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

