Nemes Rush Group LLC Invests $2.22 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,453 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $94.19. 4,698,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,562,459. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average is $100.00. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.