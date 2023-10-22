Nemes Rush Group LLC Takes $2.38 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 28,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 98,557.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $408,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,166,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.27 and a 12 month high of $93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.11.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

