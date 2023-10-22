Nemes Rush Group LLC Takes $5.62 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,460 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 15.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 586 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern bought 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,731,819 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.92.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.76. 2,155,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.13. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $137.51 and a fifty-two week high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.41%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

