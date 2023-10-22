Nervos Network (CKB) Tops One Day Volume of $1.12 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $111.17 million and $1.12 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 43,304,167,440 coins and its circulating supply is 42,651,263,225 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

