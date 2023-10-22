Nexum (NEXM) Reaches One Day Volume of $500.05

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Nexum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexum has a total market cap of $829.00 million and $500.05 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nexum has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nexum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.