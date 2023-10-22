Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0328 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

Nokia Oyj has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.5% per year over the last three years.

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOK has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $5.90 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 864.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 18,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

