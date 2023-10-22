NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWHUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $8.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2023, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 231 income-producing properties and 18.5 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in the Americas, Europe and Australasia.

