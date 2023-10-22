NULS Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $17.86 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, NULS has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $17.86 million and $616,601.73 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000764 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC.
About NULS
NULS was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 125,156,873 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling NULS
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars.
