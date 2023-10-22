Numeraire (NMR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $75.57 Million

Numeraire (NMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last week, Numeraire has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $75.57 million and $4.37 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire token can now be bought for $12.19 or 0.00040859 BTC on major exchanges.



About Numeraire

Numeraire’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,817,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,197,965 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai.

Numeraire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a San Francisco-based hedge fund that uses machine learning to make trades in financial markets. It utilizes a global network of data scientists who compete to create the best trading algorithms, with their algorithms being evaluated based on how well they perform on new, unseen data. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the NMR token as its native currency to incentivize data scientists to submit high-quality and accurate algorithms. This creates a more secure and decentralized approach to hedge fund management and can potentially lead to more profitable trades”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

