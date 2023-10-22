OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Plans Dividend of $0.11

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.
OFS Credit Price Performance
OCCIN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.04. 8,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36. OFS Credit has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $23.55.
About OFS Credit
