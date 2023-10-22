OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

Shares of OFS Credit stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.04. 8,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.36.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

