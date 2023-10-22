OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.
OFS Credit Stock Performance
Shares of OFS Credit stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.04. 8,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.36.
About OFS Credit
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OFS Credit
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.