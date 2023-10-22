OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Declares Dividend of $0.13

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

OFS Credit Trading Up 0.6 %

OCCIO stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.49. 1,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638. OFS Credit has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $24.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.32.

About OFS Credit

Further Reading

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

