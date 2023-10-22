Orbit Chain (ORC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $170,476.39

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $34.14 million and $170,476.39 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 947,219,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,379,698 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

Orbit Chain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

