Orbler Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 22nd. In the last week, Orbler has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Orbler has a market capitalization of $48.93 million and $144,314.95 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbler token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbler Profile

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

