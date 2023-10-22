Orchid (OXT) Trading Down 0.5% This Week

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0622 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $59.84 million and $2.72 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007321 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014684 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,849.72 or 1.00018423 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00012523 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 61.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007378 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06365923 USD and is up 2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $3,792,307.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

