Oxen (OXEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.90 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Oxen has a market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $12,858.71 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,874.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.71 or 0.00216603 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $240.71 or 0.00805738 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00013010 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.61 or 0.00527567 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00052059 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00164137 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 65,196,119 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

