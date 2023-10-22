PancakeSwap Price Tops $1.11 (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 22nd. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 2% lower against the dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $253.05 million and approximately $29.10 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for $1.11 or 0.00003707 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 393,610,189 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,577,256 tokens. The official message board for PancakeSwap is blog.pancakeswap.finance. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange that allows for trustless trading of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets on the Binance Smart Chain. It was created by a team of anonymous developers and is maintained by a decentralized community. PancakeSwap can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and is known for its low fees and fast transaction speeds. To use PancakeSwap, one must connect their wallet, add Binance Coin or another supported cryptocurrency, purchase CAKE, PancakeSwap’s native token, and then use CAKE to trade.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

