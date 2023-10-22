PayPal USD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.38 Million (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One PayPal USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC on major exchanges. PayPal USD has a market capitalization of $130.48 million and $2.38 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 130,528,541 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 130,528,541.45. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99934179 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,406,289.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

