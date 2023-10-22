Pocket Network (POKT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $24.68 Million

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Pocket Network has a total market cap of $24.68 million and approximately $124,654.40 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pocket Network has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,637,686,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Pocket Network Token Trading

