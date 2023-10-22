Polymath Market Capitalization Achieves $150.92 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 40.4% higher against the US dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $150.92 million and approximately $180,257.95 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.16790442 USD and is down -10.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $718,519.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

