Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.00-$13.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pool also updated its FY23 guidance to $13.15-$13.65 EPS.

Pool Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Pool stock opened at $322.17 on Friday. Pool has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $423.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.08 and its 200-day moving average is $351.92.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.84%.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $385.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on POOL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Pool by 8.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pool during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Pool by 11.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.