PotCoin Market Cap Hits $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $21.25 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00217426 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00013015 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014095 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000558 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

