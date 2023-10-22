PotCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $15.35 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.00216305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00013007 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013860 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000553 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

