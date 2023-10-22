PotCoin One Day Volume Tops $7.60 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 22nd. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $7.60 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00214458 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00012964 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013804 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000551 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

