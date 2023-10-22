Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:PMM opened at $5.14 on Friday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 120,183 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 58.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 400,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 148,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 84,327 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 65.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 106,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

