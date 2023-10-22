Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PMO stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $12.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 811,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,360,000 after buying an additional 107,784 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 71,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 73,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 20.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 42,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth $1,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

