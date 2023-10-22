Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE PPT opened at $3.33 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $3.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 203,297 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 160,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.