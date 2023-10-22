Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE PPT opened at $3.33 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $3.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
