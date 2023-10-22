Qtum Market Capitalization Tops $241.08 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $2.30 or 0.00007683 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $241.08 million and $21.44 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,660.69 or 0.05544164 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000879 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00033453 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00022466 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013923 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000166 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00010761 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000179 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003513 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000314 BTC.
Qtum Coin Profile
Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.
Buying and Selling Qtum
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.