Qtum Market Capitalization Tops $252.18 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Qtum has a market capitalization of $252.18 million and approximately $31.09 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.41 or 0.00007863 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,692.48 or 0.05528411 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000870 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00033320 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014068 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00022213 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000164 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00010815 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000178 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003496 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000311 BTC.
Qtum Coin Profile
QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.
Buying and Selling Qtum
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars.
