Quantum (QUA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $5.60

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5.60 and $3.01 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014673 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,926.01 or 0.99965899 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00012377 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 67.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006273 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.