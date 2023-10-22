ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $1,314.39 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.59 or 0.00217532 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00012946 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014304 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000559 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

