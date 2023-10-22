Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Announces Earnings Results

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Regions Financial updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Regions Financial Price Performance
Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.09. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Regions Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at Regions Financial
In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
