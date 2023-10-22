Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Regions Financial updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Regions Financial Stock Down 12.4 %

Shares of RF stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

