Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Regions Financial updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on RF. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RF

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 715.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.