Relay Token Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.17 Billion (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Relay Token token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Relay Token has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Relay Token has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and $0.06 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Relay Token

Relay Token’s launch date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

