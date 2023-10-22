Render Token Price Hits $1.97 on Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $732.26 million and approximately $29.67 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00006594 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Render Token has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Render Token Profile

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 371,908,453 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Render Token is rendernetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/. Render Token’s official website is rendernetwork.com.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a decentralized GPU-based rendering platform using blockchain technology. Founded by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY, Render’s native cryptocurrency, Render Token (RNDR), facilitates a marketplace for trading GPU power for digital content creation. Users needing rendering services can compensate those offering GPU resources with RNDR. The token also represents the computational work for digital renders, setting the value of rendering work within the Render Network. You can acquire RNDR tokens on various cryptocurrency exchanges and use them within the Render ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

