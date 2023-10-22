Research Analysts’ New Coverage for October 22nd (AIRT, AMNB, BSQR, CARV, CPSH, CRBP, DCT, DHC, FISV, FUNC)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, October 22nd:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

