Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $5.43 on Major Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last week, Safe has traded up 61.5% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $113.04 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be bought for $5.43 or 0.00018145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Memetic (MEME) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00042290 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00144676 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00040539 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00021977 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003376 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.4252397 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

