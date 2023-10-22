SALT Price Reaches $0.0275 on Major Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last seven days, SALT has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One SALT token can now be bought for about $0.0275 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and $45,010.16 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014671 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,933.76 or 1.00022016 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012478 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 61.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007358 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002125 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02718451 USD and is down -3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $43,112.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

