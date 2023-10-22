Sapphire (SAPP) Price Hits $0.0088 on Top Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $13.11 million and approximately $3,495.48 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sapphire has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,671.88 or 0.05558546 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00033433 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014229 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00022302 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00010742 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000314 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,518,260,420 coins and its circulating supply is 1,497,625,397 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.