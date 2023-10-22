Scholarship Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $47.60 (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Scholarship Coin has a market capitalization of $8,302.39 and approximately $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Scholarship Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin’s genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00060029 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scholarship Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scholarship Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

