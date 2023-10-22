Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Announces Earnings Results

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75, Yahoo Finance reports. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.
Sensient Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of SXT stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. Sensient Technologies has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $79.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day moving average of $67.24.
Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.77%.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SXT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.
Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.
